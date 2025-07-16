Uk Lifts Pia Sanctions After Safety Upgrades By Pakistan

In a landmark shift, the UK’s Air Safety Committee has lifted PIA sanctions, paving the way for all Pakistani airlines to seek operating permits in Britain after years of restrictions.

This major breakthrough for Pakistan’s aviation sector comes after sustained air safety improvements by Pakistani authorities, which prompted the UK to reverse its earlier stance. The PIA sanctions, initially imposed in 2021 over safety compliance concerns, had barred Pakistani carriers from operating flights to the UK.

With these restrictions now formally removed, Pakistani airlines can submit applications to the UK Civil Aviation Authority for operating licenses. However, while regulatory clearance is a big step forward, officials note that it may still take time before direct flights resume due to the necessary logistical and operational preparations.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, welcomed the decision, emphasizing the joint efforts that helped achieve this milestone.

“I’m grateful to aviation experts in the UK and Pakistan for their collaborative work to drive improvements to meet international safety standards. While it will take time for flights to resume, once the logistics are in place, I look forward to using a Pakistani carrier when visiting family and friends,” she said.

The UK government clarified that decisions about lifting such restrictions are made independently through rigorous technical assessments. Over the past several years, the UK’s Air Safety Committee maintained close coordination with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, finally determining that Pakistan had met all required safety benchmarks.

The lifting of PIA sanctions holds particular significance given the strong historical and economic connections between the two nations. The UK is home to more than 1.6 million people of Pakistani origin, alongside thousands of British citizens residing in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the UK ranks as Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at around £4.7 billion. This renewed air connectivity is expected to not only ease family visits but also enhance trade relations and economic exchanges between the two countries.