Ultron Joins As A Big Baddie In Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Update

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update, launching on May 30, 2025, introduces Ultron as a new playable Strategist hero. Known for his technological prowess, Ultron becomes the game’s first flying support character, capable of healing allies and deploying drones that simultaneously attack enemies and assist teammates.







In addition to Ultron, the update brings several enhancements to the game. Players can look forward to new team-up abilities, including combinations like “Stark Protocol” pairing Iron Man with Ultron, and “Jeff-Nado” featuring Storm and Jeff the Land Shark. The update also introduces a new map, Arakko, and a limited-time solo mode called Ultron’s Battle Matrix Protocol, set to launch on June 6.

Season 2.5 offers a variety of new character skins celebrating Marvel’s rich lore. Highlights include Ultron’s ‘X-Tron’ skin, Groot’s ‘Yggroot’, and Hawkeye’s ‘Binary Arrow’, which is available through an in-game event. Other notable additions are Storm’s ‘Ultimate Wind Rider’ skin, Scarlet Witch and Adam Warlock’s Immortal skins, and Namor’s ‘Retro X’ skin. These skins can be unlocked through events, premium purchases, and in-game rewards.

The update also brings balance adjustments to various heroes, aiming to enhance gameplay dynamics. Players can expect buffs to characters like Groot, Captain America, and Emma Frost. However, others like Doctor Strange and Magneto receive adjustments to improve game balance.







Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is set to go live on May 30, 2025, with server maintenance scheduled to begin at 2 AM PDT. The maintenance is expected to last approximately 2 to 3 hours.



Despite the Marvel franchise lukewarm successes at the box office, Marvel Rivals has quickly gained traction in the competitive gaming scene in Pakistan. Many experts praise it for its fast-paced gameplay and iconic superhero lineup.