Uncharted Fans Lose It Over Leak Hinting At A Secret Game Underway

Naughty Dog may be cooking up something special, and fans think it could be Uncharted redux. Over the weekend, insider DanielRPK claimed a previously unknown project has been in development for over three years, led by Uncharted: The Lost Legacy director Shaun Escayg who returned to the studio in 2021. This isn’t The Last of Us Part III, fans were quick to note, fueling speculation it could be a brand-new Uncharted adventure.

A Secret Game That’s Been Whispered About for Years

Escayg’s return to Naughty Dog after a stint at Crystal Dynamics reportedly sparked the team’s work on this mystery title. Reddit threads are buzzing with hope. One fan wrote, “I will cry if it’s another Uncharted. Please. Lost Legacy was so good,” while another chimed in, “I’m really happy ND is working on multiple games at the same time.”

Not TLOU 3, but Could It Be Cassie Drake From Uncharted?

Leaked comments suggest this isn’t The Last of Us III. Instead, whispers say it’s a new franchise entry, possibly returning to Uncharted lore, maybe even starring Cassie Drake, introduced at the end of A Thief’s End. This would mark a fresh chapter while honoring fans’ love for the classic heroes.

Source History Mixed, but Excitement Is Real

Insider DanielRPK has a spotty leak record, and Naughty Dog has yet to confirm anything. Still, the timeline fits: a three-year development cycle, director Shaun Escayg steering the ship, and fans reacting like they spotted Drake’s silhouette. Whether it’s hype or history in the making, the anticipation is infectious.

Uncharted Echoes Through the Gaming Community

The Uncharted franchise may have been dormant since The Lost Legacy, but its legacy endures. With over 41 million copies sold, its cinematic storytelling remains unmatched. A new entry under Escayg could rekindle that golden era or redefine it entirely.

If this game truly is in the works, it could signal a major shift. Naughty Dog confidently managing multiple blockbuster titles, from the confirmed Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet to this escalating mystery, is a new move.