UNDP delegation to support PMs Digital Pakistan Initiative

Earlier this month, the United Nations Development Program sent over a high-level tea from their end to observe, admire, and support Pakistan’s Digital Transformation.

They have since been in self-isolation and their quarantine period will end on the 20th of November. They can then formally start their tour.

The delegation, led by Tariq Malik, Chief Technical Advisor to UNDP on Digital Governance, will meet both in-person and online with various UN agencies and development partners in the country. Tariq Malik is also a former Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Mr Malik will meet with different ministers and federal secretaries in the country to inform them of the various ways in which digitisation can improve governance.

The Economic Affairs Division has already issued an official memorandum to all the ministries, divisions, departments, and the likes to arrange meetings with Mr Malik in due time to discuss the UNDPs mission.

The various programs that the UNDP plans on discussing include the Digital Pakistan Policy, which is to be discussed with the IT Ministry, an e-payment plan to be discussed with the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, and, with the National Health Services Ministry, the crucial role of digital technology in the country’s response against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Malik will also be discussing the gender gap present in the country with regards to the vulnerable population registering with NADRA. He will be discussing this with the current NADRA chairman.

