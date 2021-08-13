UPaisa introduces government payments; Token Tax, Traffic Challan made simple through its state of the art services

UPaisa is leveraging its innovative digital financial ecosystem to facilitate hassle-free payments to government departments that earlier took lots of time and effort. The only Pakistani mobile financial service that enables users to make direct payments either through its app, to hundreds of organizations, including government departments or use USSD as per their convenience.

UPaisa users experience unprecedented ease and access in excise payment and taxes, besides making payments to FBR, Punjab Revenue Authority, and a host of other government departments in Islamabad, Punjab, and Sindh. The digitization of the crucial service will bring tremendous ease and access to users, especially across regions lacking access to proper banking services.

The best time for availing of the service is NOW because UPaisa is offering 1000MBs free for 3 days on payments through the UPaisa app or USSD. Here is how you can make government payments through the UPaisa app or USSD.

Token tax/ Challan payment for Islamabad

Download and install the ‘City Islamabad’ app from Google Play Store On the app, go to the ‘Excise & Taxation’ section Tap on ‘Token Tax’, ‘Excise Challan’, or any other service as per your requirement Enter your vehicle number Select ‘1-Bill’ and hit the ‘Pay Now’ button The app will generate an 18-digit PSID code Copy it

Now that you have the PSID, you may choose to pay either through the UPaisa app or USSD

UPaisa app users go to ‘Payments’ and choose ‘1-Bill’ Select ‘Voucher Payment’ Now enter/paste the 18-digit PSID code copied from the ‘City Islamabad’ app Your amount due will be automatically fetched and shown Cross-check the information and make the payment

For payment via USSD:

Dial *786# from your phone to access the main menu Choose ‘Bill Payment’ and tap ‘More’ Tap ‘More’ once again and select ‘1Bill’ Now choose ‘Payments’ and enter the 18-digit PSID Check your information and make the payment

Token tax/ Challan Payment in Punjab

UPaisa users can generate the voucher number from Punjab’s government’s payment gateway ‘e-Pay Punjab’, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Follow the simple steps below to complete your payment.

On the ‘e-Pay Punjab’ app home screen, choose ‘Excise & Taxation Department’ for token tax and ‘Punjab Police’ for traffic challan payment Enter your vehicle details The app will fetch details of your vehicle and the due amount Proceed to pay through ‘1-Bill’ which will generate the voucher number Copy the voucher number and open your UPaisa app On your UPaisa app, tap ‘Payments’ and again tap on ‘” Epay” Here choose ‘Voucher payment’ and type or paste the PSID copied from ‘e-Pay Punjab’ The app will fetch all the relevant details Cross-check the information and proceed to complete the transaction

The service can also be availed through USSD:

Dial *786# from your phone Choose ‘Pay Bills’ and ‘Utility Bill Payment’ subsequently Next, choose ‘More’ and then ‘Government Payment’ to reach ‘e-Pay Punjab’ Enter the Voucher number and make the payment

UPaisa users may also pay their motor vehicle registration fee, vehicle transfer fee, property tax, and a number of other government dues by choosing the relevant service in the e-Pay application, generating voucher number, and entering it in the UPaisa app.

Payments to FBR/ Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA)

Similarly, both the UPaisa app and USSD users can make convenient payments to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), SECP, and other billers. They can also pay the DIRBS tax to FBR on imported mobile phones through the same channel.

For making payments to FBR or PRA, users will have to generate the reference number/ voucher number from their respective portals against the required services Open the UPaisa app, once you have the voucher number (PSID) Go to ‘Payments’ and choose ‘Government Fee’ Choose ‘FBR’ or ‘PRA’ as per your home province Enter the voucher number and your phone number to have the app fetch your details Cross-check the details and make the transaction

USSD users will need to follow the steps below:

Dial *786# from your phone Choose ‘Pay bills’ and then ‘Utility Bill Payments’ Select ‘More’ from the subsequent menu and then choose ‘Government Payments’ Here select ‘FBR’, ‘ePay Punjab’, or any other department and add your ‘Voucher number/PSID’ to receive your details Check data accuracy and proceed to make the payment

Excise and Taxation Payments in Sindh

UPaisa is bringing the unparalleled ease of making digital government payments to the people of Sindh as well. To avail of the facility:

Visit Excise and Taxation Department, Government of Sindh’s portal https://taxportal.excise.gos.pk/ and register yourself Add your vehicle to the ‘Vehicle details’ section Go to ‘Tax Payment’ and click the drop-down menu ‘Payment via banking channel’ Calculate your taxes The site will fetch your details and prompt you to generate your PSID Copy the PSID

Now you may pay either through the UPaisa digital app or USSD

For paying token tax through the UPaisa app, go to ‘Payments’ and choose ‘1-Bill’ Select ‘Voucher Payment’ Paste the PSID code and proceed to pay the tax

For USSD:

Dial *786# from your phone to access the main menu Choose ‘Bill Payment’ and tap ‘More’ Tap ‘More’ once again and select ‘1Bill’ Now choose ‘Voucher Payment’ and enter the PSID Check your information and make the payment

The payments will be made from UPaisa accounts of the users, which can be created from the UPaisa app or via USSD. Users can make cash deposits in their accounts through their nearest UPaisa agent or directly from other banks using Interbank Funds Transfer (IBFT), which is totally free of cost.

Apart from the government departments, UPaisa features a host of billers from various sectors including utility services, m-Tag education, health, and more to usher in unparalleled enablement to the users.