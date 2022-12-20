US Blacklist 6 Pakistan Companies Due To Nuclear Threat

The Biden administration on Wednesday added 24 companies and other entities to an export control list for supporting Russia’s Military or defense industrial base, Pakistan’s nuclear activities, or for supplying an Iranian electronics company. The entities, based in Latvia, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, and Switzerland, were added over US national security and foreign policy concerns, the Commerce Department said. Companies based out of Pakistan in the blacklist are Dynamic Engineering Corporation, EnerQuip Private, Ltd., NAR Technologies General Trading LLC, Trojans, Rainbow Solutions, and Universal Drilling Engineers.

According to a federal register notification, Dynamic Engineering Corporation has been added to the ‘Entity List’ because it poses an unacceptable risk of using or diverting export control items to Pakistan’s unsafe-guarded nuclear activities, contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States.

The same is the case with Rainbow Solutions, while EnerQuip Private, Ltd., and Universal Drilling Engineers have been added to the list based on their contributions to unsafe-guarded nuclear activities and missile proliferation-related activities.

The companies include Fiber Optic Solutions in Latvia, which produces fiber optic gyroscopes and other equipment, and Russia’s AO Kraftway Corporation PSC, which calls itself one of the biggest Russian IT companies. The company says it builds and sells a wide range of IT solutions, including hardware manufacturing.

The Commerce Department also added four trading and supply companies in Singapore for supplying or attempting to supply an Iranian electronics company, Pardazan System Named Arman (PASNA), that was sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2018

None of the companies was immediately available for comment. The United States has made muscular use of export controls and the entity list to punish companies for their support of the Russian military and to curb the flow of foreign technology to Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.

Suppliers of US goods must seek a special difficult-to-obtain license before shipping to companies added to the list. The US statement said many of these companies have been added to the list as they have been “found to supply or attempt to supply items…to Pakistan’s unsafe-guarded nuclear activities and ballistic missile program”. Specifically, these companies have supplied and/or attempted to supply items subject to export control to Pakistan’s missile program. Here are the names.

Dynamic Engineering Corporation

Dynamic Engineering Corporation has been banned for the “unacceptable risk of using or diverting items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) for Pakistan’s unsafe-guarded nuclear activities.” The company’s portfolio includes industrial services, electrical goods, and air conditioning.

EnerQuip Private Ltd

EnerQuip Private Ltd to has been banned for the same reason: Contribution to unsafe-guarded nuclear activity and missile proliferation-related activities that are contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States. Islamabad-based company is into building and maintaining clean energy. The company’s UAE operations have been barred.

Rainbow Solutions

Rainbow Solutions is the third company to face a US ban for its contribution to “unsafe-guarded nuclear activity and missile proliferation-related activities” that are against the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

Universal Drilling Engineers

Pakistan-based Universal Drilling Engineers to face a ban for contribution to unsafe-guarded nuclear activity and missile proliferation-related activities that are against the national security interests of the United States. “UDE is providing services in the field of Geo-Technical Investigation, Pile Foundation to various Govt. / Semi government and private organizations” is how the company describes itself on its website.

NAR Technologies General Trading LLC

The company is founded to supply or attempt to supply items subject to the EAR to Pakistan’s unsafe-guarded nuclear activities and ballistic missile program.

Trojans

Another Pakistani company on the list is Trojans. The company has been found to supply or attempt to supply items subject to the EAR to Pakistan’s unsafe-guarded nuclear activities and ballistic missile program. The company’s UAE operations have been blacklisted.

