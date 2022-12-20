Fired Twitter Employees Create a New Twitter Rival App Named ‘Spill’

Created by ex Twitter employees Terrell and Brown, Spill is a realtime conversational platform where users can create and post ‘Spills’ and also hold online/IRL tea parties

Ever since his first step into the Twitter office, Elon Musk has fired over 7500 Twitter employees up until now. This long list of fired employees also included Alphonzo Terrell and DeVaris Brown, who have now decided to take on their former company and are creating a platform that will go on to compete with Twitter.

Named ‘Spill’, the platform is probably inspired by the famous phrase ‘Spill the tea’, which is commonly used when you want another person to disclose a piece of information or news.

Evident by its name, Spill is a realtime conversational platform just like Twitter and the posts that users make on Spill will be named as ‘Spills’. Apart from posting on the platform, users will also be able to host tea parties. These tea parties can either be online or held in the real world.

According to Terrel and Brown, the platform they are creating will be different than major social media names such as Twitter and TikTok since their platform will be more leaned towards diverse and minority communities, who are often overlooked on massive social media sites.

Talking about the idea behind Spill, Terrel said that “I think this is really a platform issue. Even before I left Twitter, over the last several months, I was just talking to Black female creators, talking to Black queer creators and I’m like, ‘How do you make your money? Is any platform supporting you? Does the idea of Spill interest you?”

Refusing to call it a Web3 company, Terrel and Brown are integrating blockchain technology to better understand the virality of posts and to provide content creators with better compensation. Currently the creators have not revealed any details about platform split and monetization methods.

Read more:

Google Can Now Read Your Doctor’s Handwriting for You