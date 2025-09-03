By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Us Embassy Visa Appointment System Gets An Upgrade

The United States has officially ended the ‘drop-box’ system, also known as the Interview Waiver Program (IWP), for non-immigrant visa applicants from 57 countries. This move will bring stricter scrutiny, longer wait times, and higher costs for travelers, students, and professionals.

The drop-box system had allowed eligible applicants to renew visas without appearing for an interview by submitting documents at a Visa Application Centre. It was widely used by visitors, students, and skilled workers for visa renewals. Now, all applicants, including those seeking H-1B, L-1, F-1, O-1, and B-1/B-2 visas, will have to appear in person at a U.S. embassy or consulate. Exemptions that were previously available for children under 14 and adults over 79 have also been removed.

Major Changes in US Visa Policy

Category Before Now
Visa Renewal Possible without an interview (drop-box) Mandatory in-person interview
Exemptions Kids under 14, adults over 79, H-1B, L-1, F-1, B-1/B-2 Most exemptions removed
Appointment Reschedule Multiple free changes allowed Only 1 free reschedule allowed
Fees $6 I-94 record, $21 ESTA $30 I-94, $40 ESTA, $250 visa integrity fee

The change is expected to put heavy pressure on consulates as the number of in-person interviews will increase significantly. Applicants may face long delays in appointment scheduling. In addition, new rules on passport collection have been introduced, requiring personal pickup and signed consent for minors.

With rising costs, visa bonds for some applicants, and expanded vetting measures such as social media checks, traveling to the United States is becoming more expensive and time-consuming. The U.S. government, however, maintains that these steps are necessary to strengthen immigration security and reduce misuse of the visa system.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

