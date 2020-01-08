US Government limiting the export of Artificial Intelligence

The government of the USA took action against the export of artificial intelligence software. The government is trying to keep sensitive technologies like this away from the hands of competitor powers such as China. The Trump administration put forward a new rule on Monday that the export of any geospatial imagery software from the country must apply for a license before being sent overseas. The rule is exclusively not applicable to Canada.

James Lewis the technology expert at the Center for Strategic and International and Studies said: “They want to keep American companies from helping the Chinese make better AI products that can help their military.”

According to James, the newly established rule is widely welcomed by the Tech Industry of the US as it feared a wider crackdown on the export of the AI technology hardware and software.

AI is used in sensors, satellites, and drones for automating the identification process of targets for both the civilian and military ends. The Commerce Department had yet to finalize the rule under a 2018 law mandate. The agency will jot down rules on limiting the export to the rival nation for economic and security reasons. This will however highly affect the sales rate of the country.

In 2018 the National Defense Authorization Act created a Control Reform Act which put so many restrictions on China’s technology giants like the prohibition on equipment purchase by Huawei. None of the countries of the world devotes its money on advanced surveillance technologies or invest more on Artificial intelligence startups like China. They have even offered advanced technological laboratories for AI business giants to hone their skills and technology without any constraint.

