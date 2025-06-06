Us Tech Fund Commits 10 Million To 2 Pakistani It Entrepreneurs

KARACHI: Pakistan’s two IT entrepreneurs—Mehwish Salman Ali and Malik Mudassir—will receive funding of $10 million from the USA-based JR Dallas Tech Fund, the premier private investment arm of JR Dallas Wealth Management, to spearhead an exclusive U.S.-focused startup investment initiative.







Under this landmark agreement, Mehwish Salman Ali and Malik Mudassir will receive $10 million in dedicated capital to identify, evaluate, and invest in high-potential startups planning to scale operations in the United States. The duo will serve as lead investment partners with full authority to deploy capital across artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital health, and frontier technology ventures.

“We are entrusting $10 million to two of the most visionary technology leaders of our generation,” said Jehangir A. Raja, Managing Partner at JR Dallas Tech Fund. “Mehwish and Malik represent the perfect combination of technical expertise, entrepreneurial success, and strategic vision needed to identify the next generation of game-changing startups ready to conquer the American market.”

This $10 million commitment specifically targets startups with proven capabilities seeking to establish or expand operations within the United States, creating a direct pathway for international innovation to contribute to American economic growth.

Fueling Innovation Through Global Investment

The investment is likely to generate positive economic impacts, as these companies are expected to generate 300–500 high-skilled technology positions within 24 months.







Portfolio companies are projected to contribute $50–100 million in U.S. economic activity within three years and accelerate breakthrough technologies in AI, healthcare, and cloud infrastructure.

Mehwish Salman Ali brings unparalleled expertise as Founder & CEO of Data Vault, Pakistan’s first solar-powered and quantum-encrypted AI data center; Co-Founder of Zahanat AI, the country’s first indigenous GPT model; and COO of AppsGenii Technologies. As a TEDx speaker and Forbes Technology Council member, Mehwish’s track record in AI innovation, cybersecurity, and operational excellence makes her uniquely qualified to identify transformative technologies ready for U.S. market expansion.

Malik Mudassir commands respect as Founder & CEO of AppsGenii Technologies, operating across the U.S., UK, and Pakistan, and Co-Founder of multiple successful ventures including GharPar, BoxesGen, and Dental Connect. His role as Central Executive Committee Member at P@SHA and proven ability to scale technology companies internationally positions him perfectly to guide startups through U.S. market entry.

Pakistan’s Tech Leaders Tapped for Global Scaling

The $10 million fund operates under a rigorous investment framework designed to maximize both financial returns and economic impact.

“Receiving this $10 million commitment from JR Dallas Tech Fund represents more than capital—it’s a mandate to bridge the gap between global innovation and American market opportunity,” said Mehwish Salman Ali. “We’re committed to identifying startups that not only promise exceptional returns but also contribute meaningfully to U.S. technological leadership.”

Malik Mudassir added, “This $10 million investment enables us to support visionary entrepreneurs who understand that scaling in America requires more than great technology—it demands deep market insight, operational excellence, and strategic partnership. We’re here to provide all three.”

Jehangir A. Raja, the visionary Managing Partner behind this transformative $10 million commitment, brings distinguished Wall Street expertise and institutional investment leadership to JR Dallas Tech Fund. As a seasoned financial markets veteran, Raja has successfully managed multibillion-dollar portfolios and pioneered innovative investment strategies that bridge traditional finance with emerging technology opportunities.

Under Raja’s strategic leadership, JR Dallas Tech Fund has evolved from a traditional wealth management firm into a dynamic investment platform capable of identifying and capitalizing on transformative market opportunities. His decision to entrust $10 million to Mehwish Salman Ali and Malik Mudassir reflects his unique ability to recognize exceptional talent and emerging market trends before they become mainstream.

“Successful investing today requires more than capital—it demands vision, expertise, and the courage to back transformative leaders,” said Jehangir A. Raja. “Mehwish and Malik represent the future of technology entrepreneurship, and this $10 million investment reflects our confidence in their ability to identify and scale the next generation of market-defining companies.”