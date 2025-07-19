Us Teens Turn To Ai Friends But At What Cost

As the digital world continues to evolve, more American teens are turning to artificial intelligence, not just for homework help or music suggestions, but for companionship.

A recent survey conducted for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on safe technology use among youth, reveals a surprising trend: nearly 3 in 4 U.S. teenagers have interacted with AI companions, and over half do so regularly.

What Are AI Companions?

Unlike traditional AI assistants that focus on tasks, AI companions are built for emotional engagement. Platforms like Character.AI, Replika, and Nomi are designed to simulate personal conversations, building bonds that can sometimes feel more like friendship than functionality.

But as these relationships deepen, so do the concerns.

Why Are Teens Using Them?

According to the survey of 1,060 teens aged 13-17, 72% reported using AI companions at least once, and 52% interact with them several times a month.

The top motivations?

30% said they use the platforms because “it’s entertaining.”

28% said they were simply curious about the technology

But usage goes beyond amusement.

A Substitute for Real Talk

In a revealing insight, one-third of teen users admitted to discussing serious matters with AI companions instead of real people. Even more concerning, 24% shared personal information, such as their real names and locations.

These stats raise flags about data privacy and emotional dependency, especially considering that 34% of users said they felt uncomfortable at least once with something an AI companion said or did.

Although such instances were not frequent, the report cautions:

“The reality that nearly three-quarters of teens have used these platforms, with half doing so regularly, means that even a small percentage experiencing harm translates to significant numbers of vulnerable young people at risk.”

Trust Gap and Age Divide

The study also highlighted differences in trust between age groups. While half of all teens distrusted AI companion advice, younger teens (13–14) were more likely to rely on it compared to their older peers (15–17).

Despite the popularity of these platforms, teens seem aware of their limitations.

Two-thirds said chats with AI companions were less satisfying than human conversations

80% reported spending more time with real friends than with AI

In light of these findings, Common Sense Media issued a strong recommendation:

“Companies have put profits before kids’ well-being before, and we cannot make the same mistake with AI companions.”

Therefore, the group advises that no one under 18 should use AI companions until better safety measures are in place.