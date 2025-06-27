Us Tightens Social Media Rules For Pakistani Visa Applicants

The United States has introduced tighter vetting rules for Pakistani applicants seeking non-immigrant visas under the F, M, or J categories.







According to an announcement made via Instagram by the US consulates in Karachi and Lahore, applicants are now required to make their social media accounts public during the visa application process. The guidance applies with immediate effect and is aimed at streamlining identity verification and admissibility checks.

The consulates stated:

“Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to ‘public’ to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States.”

This move follows similar instructions issued by the US Embassy in New Delhi earlier in the week and aligns with the broader visa policy changes introduced under former President Donald Trump’s administration.







Background on Social Media Vetting Policy

Since 2019, the US has mandated that visa applicants disclose social media identifiers on both immigrant and non-immigrant visa forms. This includes entering account handles for each platform listed in the application.

The recent notice emphasizes that this information is not optional.

“Omitting social media information on your application could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future US visas,” the consulate warned.

Visa Categories Affected

The policy specifically targets the following visa categories:

F visas, for academic students

M visas, for vocational or technical students

J visas, for participants in US-approved exchange visitor programs

These visa categories are commonly used by international students and professionals. The new rules are important for Pakistani applicants planning to study or join exchange programs in the US.

This change is part of the US efforts to improve security and transparency in visa processing. Requiring public social media access helps officials verify applicants and prevent fraud.