By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Us Tightens Social Media Rules For Pakistani Visa Applicants

The United States has introduced tighter vetting rules for Pakistani applicants seeking non-immigrant visas under the F, M, or J categories.



According to an announcement made via Instagram by the US consulates in Karachi and Lahore, applicants are now required to make their social media accounts public during the visa application process. The guidance applies with immediate effect and is aimed at streamlining identity verification and admissibility checks.

The consulates stated:

“Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to ‘public’ to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States.”

This move follows similar instructions issued by the US Embassy in New Delhi earlier in the week and aligns with the broader visa policy changes introduced under former President Donald Trump’s administration.



Background on Social Media Vetting Policy

Since 2019, the US has mandated that visa applicants disclose social media identifiers on both immigrant and non-immigrant visa forms. This includes entering account handles for each platform listed in the application.

The recent notice emphasizes that this information is not optional.

“Omitting social media information on your application could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future US visas,” the consulate warned.

Visa Categories Affected

The policy specifically targets the following visa categories:

  • F visas, for academic students
  • M visas, for vocational or technical students
  • J visas, for participants in US-approved exchange visitor programs

These visa categories are commonly used by international students and professionals. The new rules are important for Pakistani applicants planning to study or join exchange programs in the US.

This change is part of the US efforts to improve security and transparency in visa processing. Requiring public social media access helps officials verify applicants and prevent fraud.

social media profiles, US visa policy
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Symmetry Group Launches Pakistans First Ai Creative Studio

Symmetry Group Launches Pakistan’s First AI Creative Studio

Google Relaunches Ask Photos With Speed Boost Wider Access

Google Relaunches ‘Ask Photos’ with Speed Boost, Wider Access

Elon Musk Bans Hashtags In X Ads

Elon Musk Bans Hashtags in X Ads

Dollar Likely To Surge Against Pakistani Rupee Amid Economic Adjustments Fitch

SBP Foreign Exchange Reserves Decline by $2.65 Billion in One Week

Hotel Infinity Vr Puzzle Game Arrives On Ps Vr2 And Quest 3

‘Hotel Infinity’: VR Puzzle Game Arrives on PS VR2 and Quest 3

U S Student Visa Requirements Updated Social Media Info Now Mandatory

U.S. Student Visa Requirements Updated: Social Media Info Now Mandatory

Google Launches Doppl Ai App To Virtually Try On Outfits

Google launches Doppl: AI app to virtually try on outfits

Meta Wins Lawsuit Over Ai Training On Copyrighted Books But At What Cost

Meta Wins Lawsuit Over AI Training on Copyrighted Books (But At What Cost?)

Sindh Police Driving School Opens In Karachi To Train Citizens

Sindh Police Driving School Opens in Karachi to Train Citizens

Xbox Users Stunned As Gta 6 Suddenly Shows Up For Download

Xbox Users Stunned as GTA 6 Suddenly Shows Up for Download

Meta Hires Top Openai Researcher To Boost Ai Reasoning Team

Meta Hires Top OpenAI Researcher to Boost AI Reasoning Team

Pakistan’s Energy Use Per GDP Among Region’s Highest, Says World Bank Report

Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

Govt Exempts Income Tax on Rs1.2 Million Annual Salary