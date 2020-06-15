vivo Y30 brings the Latest Innovations to the Budget Segment in Pakistan

vivo is known for bringing the latest innovations in Pakistan with its V-series, however this time the company has included the Y-series to its journey of innovation as well.

The latest entrant in the series, vivo Y30 brings some top of the line features like iView Display, AI Quad Camera and a massive 5000mAh Battery to the budget segment at the amazing price of just Rs. 27,999.

6.47-inch iView Display:

A tiny hole-punch camera is surrounded by a world of possibilities with a 6.47-inch display that offers beholders a stunning visual feast. The screen-to-body ratio reaches 90.7%, with an impressive aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and HD+ resolution.

To bring it one step closer to perfection, vivo customized many app interfaces to seamlessly integrate with the display. And for visual comfort, Eye Protection mode adjusts the display’s colors to reduce blue light and relieve eye strain.

Awe-inspiring 3D Design:

The Y30’s body is elegant and refined – down to the last detail. Delicate 3D curves are cleverly designed to seamlessly vanish into the sleek lines of the side panels.

The Emerald Black edition blends a whisper of gemstone-green into deep black. And Moonstone White takes on the warmth of the mother pearl, showcasing taste and poise.

AI Quad Camera

Y30 gives you four rear cameras stacked in a uniquely compact structure. 13MP Main Camera, 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera, 2MP Super-Macro Camera and 2MP Bokeh Camera work together seamlessly, putting pro-standard masterpieces at your fingertips.

8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera offers 120-degree horizontal views – so you can capture broader landscapes and larger groups of people.

2MP Super Macro Camera offers 4cm focus to help you uncover a beautiful world in miniature – from morning dewdrops to glistening beehive honey.

5000mAh Battery

A 5000mAh battery keeps the Y30 running for longer, so you can count on it being ready to answer to your needs. When it comes to charging time, insert the Type-C connector whichever way up comes handy, and enjoy quick, safe charging like never before. Y30 supports about 9 hours of online gameplay and about 137.09 hours of local music.

Pricing and availability:

vivo Y30 (4GB+64GB) is now available in Pakistan for Rs. 27,999 with one-year official warranty in two color options namely Emerald Black and Moonstone White. There will be another version with 128GB internal storage and will be available from next week.

This new phone supports all 4G networks in Pakistan and is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. If you’re using the Zong 4G SIM card in the slot 1, you will also get 12GB Zong Mobile Internet for free. (2GB Data / month for 6 months).

