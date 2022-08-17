Vivo Y77e Price in Pakistan and Detailed Review

Vivo Y77e has strong processing specs, great battery life, and an elegant design. This phone is better than most big companies’ phones in this price range at the moment. Here we have a brief description of the phone to help you decide for yourself.

Price and Release Date

Vivo Y77e costs around Rs.55,000 in the local Pakistani market and it has been released in the retail market on 12 August 2022. It was released just after the flagship fold mobiles of Samsung and Xiaomi which was a smart move by Vivo as the customers who can’t afford those prices are going to opt for this more budget-friendly yet decent phone.

Display

Vivo Y77e has a 6.58 inches AMOLED multitouch display that provides an HD screen resolution of 1080 by 2408pi. The frame rate offered by Y77e is 60hz which could have been improved as the phone already had an AMOLED display. The screen resolution is also not up to the mark as most phones coming out have ultra HD displays, but for the price range, it’s optimal.

Processor

Vivo Y77e has a MediaTek MT6833p Dimensity 810 chipset, it is a 5G chipset with a 6nm width. It is the latest and most powerful chipset that will improve the camera, display, and overall quality of the phone. Vivo Y77e has a 2.4 GHz Octa Core central processing unit along with Android 12 OS operating software. These processors’ specs are very rare to see at this price tag, especially the 5G networking option.

Camera

Vivo Y77e has a dual rear camera including a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP ultra-wide sensor. There is no depth or macro sensor available for the rear camera which is quite disappointing. The front camera is an 8MP front-notch camera. Though the pixel count of the camera is not very impressive, the quality of captures is quite amazing both due to a good processor and display quality.

Design

Vivo Y77e has a 194Grams light frame which is 8.25mm which makes the device look good. The phone is available in 3 different colors, Crystal Black, Crystal Pink, and Summer Blue. And my personal favorite is the Summer Blue because it gives a professional look to the phone.

Memory and Battery

Vivo has launched two variants of the Y77e in Pakistan, one has 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The other variant has RAM of 8GB along with a storage capacity of 256GB for which you might have to some a couple of thousand rupees extra. Vivo Y77e comes with a 5000mAh lithium polymer battery that has a fast charging speed of 18 watts.