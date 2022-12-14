Web3 EdTech Platform, Metaschool, Grows to 120K Developers in Just 11 Months

Today, Metaschool, a leading web3 edtech platform for developers, announced that it has reached 120,000 registered developers in just 11 months since its launch. In addition, the company’s popular Ethereum Learning Track has seen over 30,000 developers enrolled in its courses. Metaschool is founded by Fatima Rizwan, an experienced software developer and entrepreneur.

The platform offers a range of online courses and resources for developers to learn and improve their skills in web3 technologies, such as blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi). The courses are designed to be practical and hands-on, helping developers to quickly apply their knowledge to real-world projects.

“We are thrilled to have reached 120,000 registered developers in just 11 months,” said Rizwan. “Our goal is to provide developers with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the fast-growing web3 space, and we are seeing huge demand for our courses, especially our Ethereum Learning Track. We are excited to continue providing high-quality education and support to the developer community.”

Metaschool has attracted a range of top industry experts as instructors, who provide expert guidance and support to students throughout their courses. The platform also offers a range of community-driven resources, such as forums, meetups, and hackathons, to help developers connect with each other and share their knowledge and experiences.

“We believe that the web3 space has the potential to revolutionize many industries, from finance and healthcare to supply chain and gaming,” said Rizwan. “And we are committed to providing developers with the tools and resources they need to build the next generation of web3 applications.”

About Metaschool

Metaschool is a web3 edtech platform for developers, founded by Fatima Rizwan. The platform offers a range of online courses and resources for developers to learn and improve their skills in web3 technologies. For more information, visit metaschool.so