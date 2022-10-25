WhatsApp down in Pakistan & other countries due to recent outage

Earlier today, an unexplained incident caused the social media platform Whatsapp all over Pakistan to fall down. People began looking for ‘WhatsApp down in Pakistan’ to determine what was wrong. According to Twitter users, WhatsApp has gone down. The hashtag #WhatsAppdown is currently trending, with social media users absolutely baffled as to what is going on.

Why is WhatsApp currently unavailable?

An unexpected problem prompted the social networking site to go down across Pakistan a few seconds ago. People began looking for ‘WhatsApp down in Pakistan’ to determine what was wrong. It turns out that WhatsApp fell down owing to an unforeseen technical error.

There is currently no news on what is occurring with these social media networks. While this is true, numerous social media users wasted little time addressing the matter on Twitter – the sole social media network now operational.

As soon as users became aware of the issue, they took to Twitter and addressed it with the hashtag #WhatsAppdown.

When will it be resolved?

It appears that there is a technical issue at Facebook’s headquarters. As of now, it is unclear when the problem will be rectified.

The Facebook-owned corporation has not released a comment, but users have taken to social media after being unable to communicate on Whatsapp.

