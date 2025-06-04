Whatsapp Ends Support For Older Android Devices And Iphones

In an anticipatory move, WhatsApp ends support for older iPhones and Android devices as of June 1, 2025. The decision is aimed at streamlining the app’s performance and tightening security, as part of the company’s long-term strategy to phase out outdated operating systems.







According to WhatsApp, the app will now only work on iPhones running iOS 12 or later and Android devices with version 5.0 (Lollipop) or newer. Devices running earlier versions will no longer be able to send messages, make calls, or even access chat histories through the app.

WhatsApp Ends Support For Millions

The move directly impacts millions of users globally, particularly those still relying on legacy devices. iPhone users with models like the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C, which cannot upgrade to iOS 12, face the greatest impact. On the Android side, any smartphone still running Android 4.4 (KitKat) or older will also lose access to WhatsApp services.

While these phones may still work for calls or texts, WhatsApp functionality will cease unless users update their device software or migrate to a newer handset.







Meta Cites Security, Performance Concerns

In a statement, WhatsApp emphasized that the decision was necessary to maintain user security and introduce more advanced features. Outdated operating systems often lack critical security patches, making them vulnerable to exploitation and unable to support the latest encryption standards.

The company added that users had been notified well in advance through in-app alerts, giving them time to either update their OS or backup chat data for transfer to a newer device.

WhatsApp Ends Support: What Users Should Do

Users should first check their current operating system version in device settings. If an update to a supported version is available, they should install it immediately. If not, WhatsApp recommends switching to a device that meets the app’s minimum system requirements.

To avoid losing chat history, users should back up their conversations to Google Drive (Android) or iCloud (iPhone) before attempting any upgrade or migration.

This latest update by WhatsApp serves as a stark reminder of how quickly tech platforms evolve, leaving legacy devices behind in the race for faster, safer communication.