WhatsApp has started testing a powerful new feature called AI Studio, designed to let users build personalized AI chatbots directly within the app. No programming knowledge is required. The tool is currently available in beta on both Android and iOS platforms.







AI Studio guides users through a simple step-by-step process. First, they choose a chatbot role such as study coach, travel assistant, or wellness advisor. Then, they define the bot’s personality traits and tone. Options include friendly, professional, calm, or energetic styles. Based on these inputs, WhatsApp offers suggestions to shape the bot’s language, tone, and behavior.

Private Chatbots That Can Be Shared

Initially, each chatbot remains private and functions as a personal assistant. Users can interact with them one-on-one. However, WhatsApp also allows users to share their custom chatbots via unique links. This feature mirrors what other platforms like Google and OpenAI offer, but brings it directly inside WhatsApp.

Meta previously introduced similar tools on Instagram and Messenger, but integrating it into WhatsApp creates a seamless experience. There is no need to leave the app or rely on external platforms to use generative AI tools.







Competing With Telegram Chatbots and Others

WhatsApp’s move places it in direct competition with other messaging apps like Telegram, which already supports bots and automation. However, WhatsApp’s approach stands out by making bot creation simple, visual, and entirely code-free.

Small businesses could use these bots to manage customer queries. Community group admins may deploy them to handle FAQs, schedule updates, or manage event reminders.

Privacy and Rollout Timeline

Meta has emphasized that all AI bots follow strict privacy protocols. The bots are secured with end-to-end encryption. Meta also assures users that bots cannot access private data without clear permission.

WhatsApp has not officially confirmed a full release date. However, sources indicate that a wider rollout could begin in the coming weeks.

If successful, WhatsApp AI chatbots may transform the platform into more than a messaging app. It could become a central hub for personal, creative, and even professional AI-powered communication.