WhatsApp is adding disappearing messages and storage management tools

It seems like everyone is trying to be more like their competitors. With Instagram adding the vanishing message mode a few weeks ago, it seems like Facebook is also adding something similar to WhatsApp as well. The disappearing messages will allow texts and media sent by users to vanish after 7 days.

This feature can only be enabled for particular chats for the time being according to sources. All you have to do is to click on the person’s name, find the disappearing messages feature and turn it on. Once it has been turned on, any messages or media sent after that will automatically disappear after 7 days. The feature will be added to both the Android and iOS platforms however no exact date is given when it will be rolled out.

The second feature is the updated storage management tool. With people being frustrated over how much space WhatsApp takes and how long it takes to delete media from their phones, WhatsApp has revamped the storage management tool. The tool will be under settings -> Data and Storage Usage. All of the media under the WhatsApp folder will be displayed here so that you can delete it easily. You might also be able to delete similar media in one place.

No more backing up WhatsApp messages and media constantly and resetting your phone to gain some storage. All you’ll have to do is access the new features, delete the unnecessary stuff and you’ll be good to go!

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk