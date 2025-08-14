Whatsapp Russia Ban Intensifies As Moscow Restricts Calls

The WhatsApp Russia ban escalated on Wednesday after Moscow began restricting calls on the Meta-owned messaging app, accusing it of failing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases. The move comes as Russia pushes home-grown platforms and tightens control over the country’s internet space.

According to Russian authorities, some WhatsApp and Telegram calls are now restricted. Text messaging and voice notes on the platforms remain unaffected. Telegram stated it actively combats harmful activity on its service, using AI tools to remove millions of malicious messages daily.

WhatsApp condemned the restrictions, calling its service “private” and “end-to-end encrypted,” and accused Russia of trying to block secure communication for over 100 million users in the country. The company vowed to keep encrypted services accessible despite government pressure.

Tensions between Moscow and foreign tech firms have grown since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Authorities have blocked Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, slowed YouTube speeds, and fined platforms for not complying with local content and data storage laws.

In July 2025, WhatsApp had a monthly reach of 97.3 million people in Russia, ahead of Telegram’s 90.8 million users. VK Messenger, operated by state-controlled tech firm VK, reached 17.9 million users.

The WhatsApp Russia ban underscores Moscow’s ongoing effort to replace foreign tech services with domestic alternatives while limiting the influence of global platforms on its population of over 140 million.