By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 17 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
A senior Russian lawmaker has warned that WhatsApp may soon need to stop operating in the country. Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the parliament’s IT committee, said the messaging app could be labeled as restricted software. According to Reuters, this move is highly likely under new directives targeting foreign tech.

WhatsApp is owned by Meta, which Russia has designated as an “extremist organization.” Both Facebook and Instagram were banned in 2022 under the same label. This week, President Vladimir Putin ordered tighter controls on foreign software from “unfriendly countries.” The directive must be enforced by September 1.

The restrictions will include communication apps, and WhatsApp could be among the services affected. Gorelkin noted that the app should prepare for discontinuation in Russia.

In June, Putin signed a new law supporting a state-controlled messaging platform. This platform will integrate with government services, aligning with Russia’s goal of technological independence.

The country has long sought to reduce its reliance on foreign platforms. After the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, many Western companies left or scaled back their Russian operations. Gorelkin suggested removing WhatsApp might benefit the state’s new messaging app. It could help increase adoption among Russian users.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

