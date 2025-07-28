Whatsapp Users Can Now Import Profile Pics From Facebook Instagram

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature that allows users to import their profile photo directly from Facebook or Instagram, making it easier than ever to manage display pictures across platforms. The functionality is only accessible in beta right now, and will soon roll out globally.

This marks another step in Meta’s ongoing effort to interlink its ecosystem of apps, allowing smoother transitions and consistent identities across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Users Pofile Pic Rumored Leaks

According to leaks from WABetaInfo, the new profile picture sync tool is currently visible in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.14.25 for Android. Users will find a new option labeled “Add from Instagram” or “Add from Facebook” when updating their WhatsApp profile picture.

Once enabled, the app will request permission to access the user’s Meta-linked profiles, from which it can fetch and update the profile photo.

Other Common Features

Here are some other features the tech giant has synchronized across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp:

Cross-App Messaging : Facebook Messenger and Instagram allow users to chat across platforms. Meta previously teased merging WhatsApp into this ecosystem.

Stories Format : Originated on Instagram, the Stories feature is now native to Facebook and WhatsApp (as Status).

Reels and Video Syncing : Instagram Reels can be shared to Facebook simultaneously, increasing reach and simplifying content distribution.

Unified Ads Manager : Advertisers can run campaigns across all Meta apps through one dashboard.

Account Center: A centralized control panel lets users manage their Meta accounts, including cross-posting, login permissions, and profile syncing.

Meta has confirmed that they will not activate this feature without user consent. Users can revoke permissions at any time via settings.

While Meta celebrates feature fluidity, it’s also battling multiple antitrust lawsuits in the United States. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and over 40 state attorneys general have accused Meta of abusing its dominance by acquiring rivals like Instagram (2012) and WhatsApp (2014) to stifle competition.