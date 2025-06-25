NEW YORK: In a stunning political twist, Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist and state lawmaker from Queens, is on the verge of a major upset in the NYC mayoral primary, pulling ahead of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. With 95% of ballot scanners reporting, Mamdani leads with 43.5% of the vote, while Cuomo trails at 36.4%.







Although New York’s ranked-choice voting system will delay final results until next week, Mamdani’s commanding lead, combined with strategic endorsements, suggests he is poised to clinch the Democratic nomination in one of the nation’s most high-profile municipal races.

A Progressive Unknown with a Creative Legacy

Mamdani entered the race as a virtual unknown outside progressive circles. He was born in Uganda to Indian parents and is the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and acclaimed political scholar Mahmood Mamdani. Raised in a family steeped in activism, storytelling, and global politics, Mamdani channeled that background into grassroots organizing and advocacy.

He became the first South Asian Muslim elected to the New York State Assembly in 2020 and has been known for his pro-Palestinian activism and progressive legislative stances. His campaign has received support from key national figures like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.







Ranked-Choice Voting and the Push for Change

The Zohran Mamdani NYC mayoral primary momentum was further boosted by support from third-place finisher Brad Lander, who encouraged his supporters to rank Mamdani second. Lander’s 11.6% vote share could significantly amplify Mamdani’s lead in the upcoming redistribution rounds.

Many voters saw Mamdani as a much-needed change in leadership. “I think it’s time for somebody young, a person of colour, something different,” said 28-year-old Ignacio Tambunting after casting his ballot in Manhattan.

Others voted with strong feelings against Cuomo, citing his history of sexual harassment allegations. “No. God, no,” said 39-year-old Queens resident Leah Johanson when asked if she considered Cuomo. “I’m not gonna vote for a man who is credibly accused of molesting women.”

Despite denying the allegations, Cuomo acknowledged defeat, telling supporters, “Tonight is his night,” after calling Mamdani to concede.

With general elections approaching in November, Mamdani is now viewed as the favourite in a solidly Democratic city. Current Mayor Eric Adams is running as an independent amid ongoing scandals, while Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa is not expected to mount a serious challenge.

If his lead holds, Zohran Mamdani’s NYC mayoral primary victory could usher in a new era for city politics—elevating a progressive son of immigrant intellectuals and artists to one of America’s most influential municipal positions.