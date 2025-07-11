Samsung has confirmed its tri-fold smartphone, likely branded the Galaxy G Fold, is fully developed and almost ready for manufacture. However, the company is pausing owing to unclear market demand. Despite the hardware being established, Samsung is debating whether a triple-screen phone is worthy of worldwide release or should be limited to areas such as South Korea and China.

Tri‑Fold Tech Is Ready But Consumers Say Otherwise

The company introduced prototype models such as “Flex S” and “Flex G” back in 2023, and during the July Unpacked event, mobile chief TM Roh confirmed that the device is in the final stages with mass production scheduled later this year. According to Roh, Samsung is “working hard” to ensure usability and final design before naming the phone. An unnamed Samsung executive also said that while the engineering is done, the form factor may not match current consumer demand.

Launch Plan: Limited or Global?

Leaks suggest Samsung’s tri‑fold may hit production lines in September with a limited release in South Korea and China in Q4 2025. A global rollout, however, remains uncertain. Price projections suggest a premium tag near 4 million KRW, around USD 3,000, placing it firmly above the Z Fold 7 and appealing primarily to early tech adopters.

Uniqueness Comes With Risk

With three screens folding twice inward, the Galaxy G Fold represents a bold leap, offering a larger canvas for productivity and immersive content. Rumors say the phone features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 16 GB RAM. But the complexity, more hinges, thinner batteries, and a sky-high price tag raise questions around durability, practicality, and long-term usability.

Only Huawei’s Mate XT is currently on the market as a tri‑fold smartphone, and its high cost has kept it firmly within niche territory.

Why Samsung Is Unsure About Tri-Fold Phones

Samsung isn’t rushing into this launch. The company wants the tri‑fold to be a product people truly want, not just a novelty. One executive even noted, “We can put it into production, but to what purpose?” That caution makes sense. Foldables still occupy a tiny slice of smartphone sales, and a nearly $3,000 tri‑fold could flop.

Tri‑Fold: Innovation or Gimmick?

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, alongside the new Flip 7 FE, stole the July Unpacked spotlight. Fans and analysts anticipated some hint of a tri‑fold reveal, but none came, suggesting Samsung is exercising serious restraint.

Tech insiders debate whether consumers want or need such advanced, pocket-unfriendly designs. The answer remains unclear.