Unpacking The Samsung Unpacked July 2025 Event What Was Announced

If someone said that Samsung Unpacked July 2025 presentation was a bold flex, it wouldn’t be entirely wrong. Streamed live across the world from Brooklyn, the show began by putting foldables in the spotlight, taking a page out of Apple’s playbook. Experts are also noticing the positives which are on their way to rewrite several Android norms.

About the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Slimmest One

The world finally got their hands on the star of the evening, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. At just 4.2 mm unfolded and 8.9 mm folded, it’s the slimmest and lightest Fold yet, tipping the scales at 215 g, lighter even than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 (left) and Galaxy Z Fold 7 (right) are its thinnest folding phones yet.
Image courtesy: Bloomberg

Its inner 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display rivals a mini tablet, while the 6.5-inch cover screen boosts usability with a natural 21:9 ratio. Under the hood sits the bespoke Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, paired with up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage. Finally, Samsung dropped in a 200 MP main camera, coupled with 12 MP ultra-wide and 10 MP telephoto lenses, bringing details and clarity on par with the S-series Ultra camera systems. Battery capacity remains at 4,400 mAh, but efficiency tweaks mean nearly 24 hours of video playback is possible. The Fold 7 starts at $1,999.99 (PKR 556,000) and ships July 25.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Its FE Sibling at Samsung Unpacked 

Samsung followed up with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, featuring a full-size 4.1-inch Flex Window cover display and a 6.9-inch internal display, ideal for UX and AI tools like Gemini Live on the go. It’s powered by the Exynos 2500, includes a 50 MP main camera, and a 4,300 mAh battery, with 12 GB RAM on board. Priced at $1,099.99 (PKR 306,000), it also brings DeX support and improved AI-native photo features.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE leak shows how it compares to Flip 7
Image Courtesy: 9to5Google

The more affordable Z Flip 7 FE mirrors much of the Flip 6 design with a 6.7-inch 120Hz foldable display and a 3.4-inch cover screen. It runs on Exynos 2400 with 8 GB RAM, offers the same 4,000 mAh battery and camera setup, and starts at $899.99 (PKR 250,000).

Galaxy Watch 8 Series at Samsung Unpacked Stole Glances

Samsung also introduced the Watch Ultra 2, Watch 8, and Watch 8 Classic.

The Ultra 2 features military-grade titanium construction, 64 GB storage, and rugged durability at $649.99 (PKR 181,000).

The Watch 8, available in 40 mm and 44 mm, is 11% thinner, boasts a 3,000 nit display, and launches at $349.99 (PKR 97,000) for Bluetooth and $399.99 (PKR 111,000) for LTE models.

The Watch 8 Classic returns with its cherished rotating bezel, larger battery, and starts at $499.99 (PKR 139,000) Bluetooth / $549.99 (PKR 153,000) LTE. All watches gain advanced health tracking, including vascular load, antioxidant index via skin sensors, AI-driven Running Coach and sleep analytics powered by Gemini AI.

Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch 8 series and a fresh look for the Galaxy Watch Ultra
Image Courtesy: Pocket-lint

Galaxy AI, One UI 8 and Preorder Perks

Samsung rolled out One UI 8 on Android 16 with deep Galaxy AI features like Audio Eraser, Generative Edit, and Circle to Search powered by Gemini. On the Fold and Flip, Gemini Live adapts contextually across screens for multitasking and in-game queries. Preorders went live immediately, with shipping from July 25 and include incentives such as $50 credit (PKR 14,000) or sweepstakes eligibility.

While One UI 8 with Galaxy AI feels more refined than anything Android has gotten off recently, the new Galaxy Watch series offers substantial health tracking muscle. Samsung wasn’t being subtle when they announced Samsung Unpacked July 2025 event. They declared, “We’re ahead, come catch us.”

