Why the World Is Sleeping On Top Tech Talent From Pakistan

In a bold and timely LinkedIn post that’s quickly gaining traction across tech circles in Pakistan, Adam Parsons, a global talent advocate has challenged the outdated narratives. He believes holding back startups from tapping into Pakistan’s workforce is more than just a misrepresentation.







The post doesn’t hold back either. It opens with a provocative statement:

“If Pakistan had better PR, every startup would be hiring from there already.”

What follows is a searing critique of misconceptions that label Pakistan as “too risky” or “too unstable” to be a viable talent market. The author who has previously served in the U.S. military argues that the real risk lies elsewhere—like paying Silicon Valley rates for unreliable developers or bloated teams that deliver more slide decks than solutions.

Instead, the post paints a different picture of Pakistan, i.e., one rarely shown in Western hiring strategies. It highlights engineers in Lahore building AI pipelines from modest bedrooms, designers crafting $10,000 branding projects on $500 laptops, and virtual assistants who manage entire operations with efficiency and zero complaints.







Pakistan: A Talent Pool Hiding in Plain Sight

This narrative flip isn’t just inspiring; it’s factual. Pakistan is home to a rapidly growing pool of freelancers, software engineers, marketers, and remote specialists. According to industry reports from Freelancer.com, Pakistan consistently ranks among the top 5 countries for freelance earnings.

The country’s youth population (over 60% under 30) is deeply tech-savvy, multilingual, and increasingly fluent in tools like Figma, Webflow, Python, Notion, and AI platforms like OpenAI and Midjourney.

Yet many global companies overlook this resource due to old, often biased assumptions about stability and security. The post urges founders to “judge talent by output, not origin,” and to rethink how “risk” is defined in hiring.

Not a Pity Party—A Visibility Problem

Crucially, the message isn’t framed as charity or outsourcing desperation. The tone is clear:

“This country doesn’t need pity. It needs visibility.”

It’s a rallying cry for two audiences:

To international founders: Consider Pakistani talent for their skill, output, and cost-effectiveness—not outdated headlines.

To Pakistanis: Be proud of what you’re building. Step into global spaces. Share your title. Own your worth.

The post ends with a powerful call to action:

“Narratives don’t build companies. People do.”