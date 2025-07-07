After ultimately overtaking Windows 10 in terms of global market share, Windows 11 is currently the most popular desktop operating system. Recent StatCounter data shows that Windows 10 now only accounts for 44.59% of the market, while Windows 11 now commands 52%. This change is made a few months before Windows 10’s formal end-of-support date, which is set for October 2025.

Though Windows 11 has dominated the PC gaming space since September last year, overall adoption has remained slow. It has now gained momentum, nearly four years after its launch. Previously, leaked reports from October 2023 indicated over 400 million devices were running Windows 11. However, that figure took nearly two years to reach, double the time Windows 10 needed to hit the same mark.

The stringent system requirements were a major factor in the acceptance delay. A free upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 was provided by Microsoft. However, many older devices were left behind because of security concerns and newer CPUs. Microsoft frequently sent out full-screen prompts to users with unsupported hardware, encouraging them to upgrade.

The end of support for Windows 10 is scheduled for October 14, 2025. Following that, Windows 10 users will no longer receive regular security and feature upgrades from Microsoft. The business has added options for extended support to facilitate the move.

One year of updates is free for those who agree to enable Windows Backup and sync their Documents folder to OneDrive. Users can also use 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points to claim the same coverage or pay $30 for it.

This major shift signals a new era in desktop computing. Microsoft is pushing users toward the Windows 11 experience. With hardware upgrades being encouraged and new features continuously added, Windows 11 is expected to widen its lead in the coming months.