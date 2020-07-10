Women empowerment through digital skills; an initiative rolled out by KPITB board

A digital initative was launched by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through which over 3000 women will be trained in the sector of Information and technology. In the first phase, 500 women with different educational backgrounds will be trained.

This initiative will run under the supervision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Technology Board and autonomous government sector which promotes the spread of information and Technology in the province. KPITB came into being after an act passed by the KP assembly in 2011 and ever since the organization is contributing in Tech and Telecom divisions.

Zia Bangash the special Advisor of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launched the initiative along with KPITB the “Women Empowerment through Digital Skills” in the Peshawar Office today.

The annual growth of 27% has been observed in internet users when it comes to Pakistan. A 13% user’s traffic increase is observed for social media in the country. The digital skills of Pakistan has been ranked 151 in the world. For increasing the rank the country up when it comes to technology and Digitization, women’s participation is crucial.

Renowned organizations throughout Pakistan are working on several projects for empowering women and building up their interests towards the Information and Technology sector.

Circle women an enterprise solely dedicated to women’s economic empowerment have been working day and night for helping women to develop digital skills and learn the in and out of digital workforce. One of there tech-based their initiatives ‘Tech Karo” has been helping women since 2019 in learning a different aspect of Technology.

