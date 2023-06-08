Women Tech Quest 2023: Registrations Now Open for Pakistan’s Biggest Tech Competition for Women!

Women Tech Quest 2023, an initiative of 10Pearls University, is a platform for women to compete, network, and showcase their tech talents. The 7th edition of Women Tech Quest (WTQ) is scheduled to take place on June 17, 2023, and will be physically held in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Tickets are now live, and participants can purchase them to book their spot.

WTQ, launched in 2017, is a nation-wide competition dedicated to help women excel in their technology careers, and also win amazing cash prizes and exposure. Additionally, there are motivating speaker sessions and engaging workshops, in which leading professional women share their experiences to help other women grow.

According to Syeda Sana Hussain, Head of People & Programs EMEA, 10Pearls, “This will be our seventh consecutive year of successfully conducting Women Tech Quest. This event is closely aligned with our vision to create opportunities for women, add to the talent pool, and give back to the tech community. As strong proponents of gender diversity, WTQ is our flagship initiative to inspire, empower, and champion women in tech.”

Multiple Competition Streams

The competition consists of three streams; Coding, Testing and Design. The Coding competition includes a series of problems presented to the participants; they can use any programming language to solve them. The Testing competition presents contestants with a set of objectives to test database and automation concepts; while the Design Competition requires participants to solve a UI/UX challenge, and their approach towards user research, persona building and user experience is gauged.

Participants can register for either Professional or Student category for each stream. Each city will have six winners (2 from each competition stream), and in total there will be 18 winners.

Invigorating Keynotes and Workshops

Apart from the Competition, WTQ will also feature inspirational speaker sessions by industry leaders, such as Meighan Newhouse (SVP Transformation and Enablement, 10Pearls); Humna Raza (Creative Director & Podcast Host, One8nine Media); Sadia Khan (Fintech Entrepreneur); Meenah Tariq (Co-Founder and CEO, Metric); Saba Kalsoom (Director of Ecosystem, Fasset); and Zartaj Ahmed (Director, PSSEC).

The event will also host an interactive workshop/energizer session by Mahlaqa Shaukat (CEO and Co-Founder, AimFit), focused on women’s health and wellness.

Endorsed by Leading Companies

As the event of the year for tech women, WTQ 2023 is endorsed by top names in technology and other industries. This time, our partners include renowned names such as CaterpillHERs, Figma Community Lahore, GDG Kolachi, MLSA Karachi, Lahore & Islamabad, WomeninTechPK, Bytewise Ltd, Growelle Labs, and CodeGirls.

How to Participate

Candidates can purchase tickets via WTQ’s website: www.womentechquest.com

For any queries or partnerships, email: wtq@10pearls.com

WTQ has limited slots, so sign up at your earliest to compete, win exciting prizes, collect cool giveaways, and benefit from invaluable exposure and networking!

