By Manik Aftab
World Bank Flags Low Govt Funding For Punjab Water Project

The World Bank has reported that government financing for the $430 million Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project is falling short of the agreed level, according to official Bank documents. The initiative aims to provide equitable, sustainable access to safe water and sanitation while tackling child stunting in rural communities.

A Mid-Term Review carried out from April 7 to 11 rated the project’s performance as satisfactory in both its development objectives and implementation progress. After the tenure of the previous Board of Directors ended, the Cabinet approved a new board in June.

Following authorization from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) to expand the project to the remaining 1,800 villages, engineering design contracts were awarded in June. Piped water solutions have been contracted for 251 villages, with 160 villages already receiving services. Work in 40 villages is more than 80% complete, though some face delays due to technical and administrative hurdles.

A second set of civil works contracts for 16 villages is expected to be awarded in August. However, the World Bank noted that government funding remains below the agreed level. Allocations are expected to be made later this month in line with the new budget.

