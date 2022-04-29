World’s first NFT powered audio streaming platform set to launch

A new Web 3 streaming platform, Nomad Media Club, is set to launch later this month and will become the first holistic home for audio sharing and social networking, with full platform access gated by ownership of an NFT. The shared audio social hub is part of the 2023 vision of a Nomad Mediaverse with open borders and monetization opportunities for all creatives exploring Web 3 opportunities.

Upon launch in April 2022, whitelisted members will be able to purchase one of Nomad Media Club’s 5,000 unique and metaverse-ready Founders Pass NFTs as Generation 1 of the Nomad Mediaverse launch. This pass enables the owner to upload and stream original content, network with artists and listeners, and passively accrue crypto while using the platform.

As the NFTs are metaverse-ready, owners will be able to launch their 3D avatar model as an ‘ASSET’ in the Sandbox Metaverse, with all elements available as individual trait-level items, including the Nomad avatar itself, plus the instrument, headphones, and the Nomad’s home planet.

Designed to disrupt subscription-based streaming models and combat fair payment to artists issues, Nomad Media Club will employ layer two protocols that allow artists and podcasters to earn and keep 100% of their revue in crypto royalties. Crypto earned by artists and listeners can then be staked or sold on third-party marketplaces, without the contractual or financial ties of a typical music streaming platform.

$NOMAD coin is the native incentive token of the Nomad Media Club, used to reward all members of the platform; the creators, the users, and the founders of the platform (owners of ‘Gen 1’ Nomad Media Club NFTs). Users also have the option of opting in for crypto revue through industry standard stablecoins such as Ethereum, at a different rate to $NOMAD.

The native $NOMAD token can be used in a variety of ways on the platform from buying ‘phygital’ merchandise, metaverse or physical event tickets or records, to tipping creators and staking to earn even more $NOMAD.

On the launch of Nomad Media Club, co-founder, Amine Oubrahim, comments,

“Our long-term aim is to create a decentralised platform featuring educational tools for aspiring musicians to benefit from new alternatives to traditional music distribution, as well as layer two utility that allows for even the smallest artists to commercialise their works. The strong community we’ve built encapsulates our core values of curiosity, freedom, and connectivity, and through the people-driven elements of Web 3, we’re hoping to enable success for a new generation of Metaverse artists who otherwise may not have had a home for their work, like the rapidly growing ‘Teflon Sega’ or ‘Hey Jeli’.”

To mark the take-off of the world’s first NFT powered audio sharing platform, an exclusive vinyl record containing the first four tracks uploaded to the platform by the Berlin based ethereal techno record label Steyoyoke will be launched into space, in the spirit of the space nomad featured on the Founders Pass.

Furthermore, a unique one of one NFT of the vinyl will also be created and auctioned for charity. The winning bidder will not only gain access to this unique NFT and a Founders Pass NFT, but will also own the physical vinyl record once it safely returns to Earth. All the money raised will be donated to charities voted on by the Nomad Media Club community members.

After launching into the decentralised streaming space, Nomad Media Club plans to continue to disrupt convention in the audio sharing and social networking world and envisions a platform inhabited by digital nomads across the metaverse for years into the future.