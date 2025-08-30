X Introduces A New Way To Boost Conversation Visibility

X (formerly Twitter) users have started noticing a quiet surprise on their phones. Some keen-eyed users have identified a subtle new icon in the post’s lower action bar. It’s called a “View Quotes” link, which is a new feature roll-out, but one that could change how meaningful conversations are discovered.

What is View Quotes?

In the app’s expanded post view, some users are now seeing a “View Quotes” quick link. Once tapped, it lets you explore how others are reacting to a post, without needing to manually sift through replies or tap the repost icon.

X’s newly appointed head of product, Nikita Bier, says this move enhances discovery by helping to “surface some of the best content.” It’s a streamlined shortcut to the thoughts behind the reactions, making the app feel more intuitive.

X Conversations Are Getting a Level Up

Though the change is minor from a functional standpoint, it speaks volumes about X’s direction under fresh leadership. Bier, leveraging his background in viral app dynamics, has already rolled out updates such as improved screenshot sharing, timeline refresh fixes, extended cashtags, and better communication flows with @grok. Each tweak may seem small, but collectively, they bring polish to the platform’s longtime users.

The “View Quotes” feature is currently being tested on iOS, with broader availability likely. If you’re interested in following engaging discussions or analyzing content traction, keep an eye out for that new icon in your next expanded post view.