By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 26 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
X Introduces A New Way To Boost Conversation Visibility

X (formerly Twitter) users have started noticing a quiet surprise on their phones. Some keen-eyed users have identified a subtle new icon in the post’s lower action bar. It’s called a “View Quotes” link, which is a new feature roll-out, but one that could change how meaningful conversations are discovered.

What is View Quotes?

In the app’s expanded post view, some users are now seeing a “View Quotes” quick link. Once tapped, it lets you explore how others are reacting to a post, without needing to manually sift through replies or tap the repost icon.

X Introduces A New Way To Boost Conversation Visibility

X’s newly appointed head of product, Nikita Bier, says this move enhances discovery by helping to “surface some of the best content.” It’s a streamlined shortcut to the thoughts behind the reactions, making the app feel more intuitive.

X Conversations Are Getting a Level Up

Though the change is minor from a functional standpoint, it speaks volumes about X’s direction under fresh leadership. Bier, leveraging his background in viral app dynamics, has already rolled out updates such as improved screenshot sharing, timeline refresh fixes, extended cashtags, and better communication flows with @grok. Each tweak may seem small, but collectively, they bring polish to the platform’s longtime users.

The “View Quotes” feature is currently being tested on iOS, with broader availability likely. If you’re interested in following engaging discussions or analyzing content traction, keep an eye out for that new icon in your next expanded post view.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Samsung
Samsung’s First 37-Inch ViewFinity S8 Monitor for Ultimate Productivity
Heres All The Fortnite Skins Coming Out Sooner Than You Think
Here’s All the Fortnite Skins Coming Out Sooner Than You Think
Bise Malakand
BISE Malakand Part I & Part II Annual Examination Result 2025 Announced
Bise Kohat
BISE Kohat HSSC Part I & II Annual Examination Result 2025 Announced
Bise Peshawar
BISE Peshawar Intermediate Part I & Part II Annual Examination Result 2025 Announced
Bise Di Khan
BISE DI Khan Intermediate Part I & Part II Annual Examination Result 2025 Announced
Bise Swat
BISE Swat Intermediate Part I & Part II Annual Examination Result 2025 Announced
Bise Bannu
BISE Bannu HSSC Part I & II Annual Examination Result 2025 Announced
Bise Abbottabad
BISE Abbottabad HSSC Part I & Part II Annual Examination Result 2025 Declared
All Kp Boards Hssc Result 2025 Announced
All KPK Boards Declare HSSC 1st & 2nd Year Results 2025
New Model To Improve Pakistans Human Development Index
New Model to Improve Pakistan’s Human Development Index
Punjab Hikes Traffic Fines 10x To Curb Violations
Lahore Traffic Police Issue 37,000 Fines in August
High Level Meeting Reviews Governments Electric Bike Incentive Campaign
Karachi Mayor Launches Electric Bikes for KMC Staff