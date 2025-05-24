X Outage Disrupts Logins and DMs for Second Day

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) continues to face service disruptions for a second consecutive day due to a major data centre outage. Users have reported problems with logging in, delayed notifications, and accessing Premium features and direct messages (DMs).







In an update posted at 5am PKT on Saturday, the platform’s engineering team said, “We’re still experiencing issues from yesterday’s data centre outage. Login and signup services are unavailable for some users, and there may be delays in notifications and Premium features.”

The team added that engineers are working around the clock to restore full functionality.

Fire at Oregon Facility Suspected Behind the Outage

Though the company has not confirmed a cause, many users and reports have linked the X data centre outage to a fire at a leased facility in Hillsboro, Oregon. According to Wired, the fire started Thursday morning in a battery room at the Hillsboro Technology Park and prompted an extended response from firefighters.

Piseth Pich, a spokesperson for Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, said the fire did not spread but the room was “heavy with smoke.” It is still unclear whether server operations were directly impacted. X has not issued an official response on this.







Meanwhile, users continue to face issues such as being logged out with error messages like “something went wrong,” and many reported seeing “Cannot retrieve messages at this time” when attempting to access DMs.

Downdetector showed a spike in user outage reports around 8:30pm on Friday night. Although activity had dropped by 1pm Saturday, users continue to report irregularities with the platform’s performance.

As the X data centre outage lingers, the company has promised continued updates and has thanked users for their patience while efforts to resolve the problem remain underway.