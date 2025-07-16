By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 36 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Xbox games

Xbox is officially testing its “stream your own game” feature on PC. The company announced on Tuesday that Xbox Insiders with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription can now stream their owned Xbox games directly from the Xbox app on PC. This includes select console-only titles.

This feature was earlier available for streaming on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Game Pass Ultimate users have also been able to stream games to smart TVs, web browsers, smartphones, tablets, and Meta Quest headsets.

Bringing the feature to PC provides a big benefit; it helps conserve local storage. Games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 require over 128 GB of SSD space, which can be a major burden for users with limited capacity.

At present, Xbox allows streaming of more than 250 games from users’ libraries. This is in addition to the titles offered through the Game Pass catalog.

Looking ahead, Xbox plans to expand the list further. More console-only games and Play Anywhere titles will be added, enhancing flexibility and user experience for PC gamers.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

