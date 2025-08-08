By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 39 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Xiaomi

Chinese smartphone brands continue to push the limits of battery capacity. A new leak suggests Xiaomi is testing a Redmi phone with a battery between 8,500 and 9,000 mAh. This large-capacity cell could set a new benchmark for Redmi devices. The report claims Xiaomi is using a self-developed battery technology that maintains a long charging cycle lifespan. This means users could enjoy extended usage without faster battery degradation. With such advancements, Xiaomi appears ready to challenge rivals in the race for larger batteries.

The leak comes from the tipster Digital Chat Station. According to the source, Xiaomi has already completed internal tests for the new device. The brand has designed the battery without increasing the device’s thickness beyond 8.5 mm. This is comparable to most current Redmi smartphones, ensuring the device remains comfortable to hold.

It is still unclear which Redmi model will debut this new battery. However, speculation points to future high-performance devices. Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro with a 7,550 mAh battery, making it the brand’s current leader in capacity.

Meanwhile, competition in the battery race is heating up. Honor is rumored to be preparing a smartphone with a 10,000 mAh battery. Similarly, iQOO recently launched models featuring 8,000 mAh cells. As these brands compete, consumers can expect longer-lasting devices without sacrificing portability.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

