Xiaomi’s UWB technology lets you control smart devices directly

Most smartphone and electronic manufacturers have been looking to integrate their devices seamlessly to make a smart home. One technology used to do this is Ultra-wideband. UWB is used to initiate faster connections between devices and taking advantage of positioning features enabled by technology.

Google and Apple already have announced their use of this technology. Now Xiaomi has joined in by using the UWB technology to calculate the users’ position and initiating fast connections with available Xiaomi devices. Their demo shows a person controlling smart bulbs, television, fans, and much more.

The technology does not require any IR blaster or Bluetooth making it extremely fast. Xiaomi even showed that you can use the technology to automatically unlock a smart door without even needing to take your phone out.

The technology uses a large bandwidth greater than 500 MHz. It can be used for a variety of applications including spatial awareness, location tracking, etc. Using large bandwidth ranges allows it to work without interfering with other communication bands.

Xiaomi is trying to integrate all their smart products into one ecosystem. Using your device to control everything will make the lives of customers easy. Xiaomi is also trying to eliminate the need to even point the phone towards a device to use it.

We don’t know when the technology will release for use but stay tuned!

Image Source: Xiaomi

