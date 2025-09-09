By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 19 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read

In a major development for Pakistan’s two-wheeler industry, Yamaha Motor Pakistan (Private) Limited has officially announced the end of its motorcycle production in the country. The decision, according to the company, comes as part of a change in business policy.

According to an official notification issued on Tuesday, the company attributed this decision to a change in its business policy. Yamaha expressed gratitude to its customers for their long-standing loyalty and assured that after-sales support, spare parts supply, and warranty services will continue through its authorized dealers across Pakistan.

The Japanese auto giant had re-entered Pakistan in 2013 and inaugurated its Karachi plant in April 2015 with an initial investment of Rs. 5.3 billion, aiming for large-scale production. However, despite ambitious goals, Yamaha struggled to secure a strong market share against industry leader Atlas Honda and other local brands.

Sales figures highlight this decline: in FY 2024–25, Yamaha’s sales dropped by 57% in Q1 and 31% in the first eight months, totaling just 3,587 units, while Honda sold tens of thousands monthly.

Yamaha first entered Pakistan in the 1970s via a joint venture but only fully localized operations in 2015. Its exit marks the end of a decade-long attempt to regain prominence in the competitive motorcycle market.

For customer inquiries, Yamaha Motor Pakistan can be reached via email at [email protected] or WhatsApp at 0314-8899786.

 

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

