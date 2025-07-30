You Can Now Ride Bugatti Chiron In Pubg With These Easy Steps

The French hypercar Bugatti Chiron is world famous for its 1,500-horsepower engine and lightning-fast top speed of over 420 km/h. And now PUBG fans can enter digital battlegrounds to get a whiff of that speed.

KRAFTON has officially announced the collaboration on July 30, 2025, with the in-game rollout scheduled for August 13 on PC and August 21 on console.

Chiron’s entry marks the latest installment in PUBG’s ongoing series of collaborations with luxury automotive brands, including McLaren and Tesla.

Bugatti Chiron in PUBG: Realistic Customization

Players would also be able to personalize their Bugatti Chiron, right down to interior details. You can also go for exterior paint jobs, and even customize performance aesthetics. This PUBG update builds on the Contender System, the premium customization platform launched earlier this year.

According to KRAFTON:

The experience of applying various customization elements that reflect the real-world vehicle will provide differentiated enjoyment as users create their own car.

A Potential Guide to Getting the Bugatti Chiron Skin

Since Chiron is yet to come officially, we can speculate how players will be able to unlock it:

1. Join the Speed Drift Event

Locate the Speed Drift tab in PUBG: Battlegrounds during the collaboration period. This seasonal event is your gateway to earning Bugatti tokens and customizing your car.

2. Use UC and Spin for Speed Boosts

Within the Speed Drift menu, choose either Normal Acceleration (free but risky, may send you backward on the track) or Safe Acceleration (uses UC and guarantees progress) and get rewards via badges unlocking. Once you’ve unlocked enough badges (typically up to eight milestones give three badges), go to the Rewards Redemption section.

4. Choose the Bugatti Chiron Skin

In the reward preview section, select Bugatti Chiron (when specifically available) and confirm the redemption.

KRAFTON’s Broader 2025 Development Roadmap

The collaboration ties directly into KRAFTON’s 2025 roadmap, revealed in March 2025. That roadmap promised immersive, realistic vehicle experiences as part of PUBG’s evolution, and the Chiron is its flashiest delivery yet.

KRAFTON is also addressing core game concerns. The roadmap highlights improvements to anti-cheat systems and overall performance, ensuring that premium content like the Bugatti doesn’t overshadow gameplay integrity.

From a record-breaking 3.25 million concurrent users on Steam to bold partnerships, PUBG remains at the forefront of the battle royale genre. The Bugatti Chiron collaboration celebrates this legacy, blending high-octane luxury with tactical survival.