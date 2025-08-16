By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 46 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
You Will Not Be Able To Play Pubg On These Devices From November

PUBG: Battlegrounds is making a dramatic exit from last gen consoles. Starting November 13, 2025, the game will no longer be playable or available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. KRAFTON marks a shift in focus toward PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC only.

Why the Sudden Farewell on Devices?

KRAFTON, the studio behind PUBG, cited performance and future proofing as the main drivers behind the decision. The aging hardware of PS4 and Xbox One cannot keep up with modern enhancements that require stability and speed, needs that the current gen consoles meet far better.

The developers explained that maintaining older hardware limited their ability to deliver new content and updates. By cutting ties with PS4 and Xbox One, PUBG makers aim to focus fully on optimizing for the latest technology, ensuring players on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC enjoy a consistent and upgraded battle royale experience.

Transitioning Without Losing Progress

If you are worried about losing your progress, don’t be. Player data and purchased items will carry over seamlessly. PS5 users can download a dedicated version, while Xbox Series X and S owners will receive the update via Smart Delivery with no separate transfer needed.

KRAFTON reassured fans that PUBG ID profiles, stats, achievements, and purchased cosmetics will all migrate automatically, allowing for a smooth transition into the new era.

Major Improvements Await Current Gen Users

On the technical front, expect much smoother gameplay:

  • PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X will support up to 4K at 60 fps.
  • Base PS5 offers 1440p at 60 fps.
  • Xbox Series S balances between 1080p at 60 fps and 1440p at 30 fps, depending on player preference.

Beyond resolution boosts, the company promises reduced crashes, improved frame stability, faster loading times, and optimized memory performance across all supported platforms.

The End of an Era (But Not For All Devices)

PUBG’s journey on last gen consoles began in 2017, shaping the battle royale genre and becoming a staple for players worldwide. The announcement acknowledged the nostalgia and memories tied to that chapter.

“This was not a decision made lightly,” the team shared emotionally. “We are deeply grateful for every moment you have spent with us over the past eight years.”

The developers also confirmed they will support ongoing seasonal content and esports initiatives exclusively on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC moving forward, signaling the start of a fresh competitive era.

What Players Need to Know

Platform Key Transition Notes
PS4 & Xbox One Game becomes unplayable post November 13, 2025
PS5 New version must be downloaded
Xbox Series X|S New version must be downloaded
Refunds Varies per console, policy

 

