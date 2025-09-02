WhatsApp is rolling out a major new feature that will allow users to connect and chat with unique usernames, eliminating the long-standing requirement of exchanging phone numbers.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, the update has been spotted in the Android beta version 2.25.24.22 and is currently in advanced development. The change, which mirrors a model used by rival platforms like Telegram, is set to offer a significant boost to user privacy and control.

How it Works: A New Way to Connect

The new system fundamentally changes how users discover and connect with one another, all while retaining WhatsApp’s signature end-to-end encryption. Here’s how it will go:

Create a Username: Users will be able to choose a unique identifier, subject to specific rules (e.g., must include at least one letter, be between 3 and 30 characters, and avoid certain symbols).

Search Directly: A new search function in the "Chats" tab will enable users to find others by their username, even if they aren't in their contact list.

Hide Your Number: With this feature, only your username and profile picture will be visible. Your personal phone number remains hidden unless you choose to share it.

Seamless Chatting: All conversations initiated via usernames will function just like normal chats, supporting media, voice notes, and documents while remaining fully end-to-end encrypted.

Extra Layer of Security: Even if someone discovers your username, they will be unable to send you a message without the corresponding key.

Control over Connections: This acts as a clear gatekeeper, offering users more control over their inbox and a defense against unsolicited messages.

Built-In Spam Protection: To combat abuse, WhatsApp will also use behavior detection systems to flag and remove users involved in spam, helping to enforce its terms of service.

Broader Impact and Significance

The introduction of usernames is a major move that addresses several long-standing privacy concerns for WhatsApp users. This update will be particularly beneficial for users who previously had to share their phone numbers in large group chats or with new contacts, exposing them to potential misuse across other apps or scams.

The new system is optional. Users can opt in and set their username at any time, or continue to use WhatsApp with their phone number just as they always have. The feature is expected to be rolled out to all users in the coming months, following the beta testing period.