Android’s latest Canary build is bringing in a major change in how people interact with their lock screens.

This build introduces the Now Playing lock screen shortcut, allowing Pixel users (Pixel 6 and newer) to instantly identify songs with one tap, straight from the lock screen. No unlocking required, no extra apps needed—just seamless music recognition at your fingertips.

What Is Android Canary?

Android Canary is Google’s new early-access channel for Android revealed in July 2025. It replaces traditional developer previews by offering a continuous, rolling stream of experimental features and APIs directly to Pixel devices. Receive frequent OTA builds, test the latest Android innovations, and provide feedback, so long as you’re okay with bugs and instability.

Manual Music Detection Finally Arrives

Previously, Android users could identify softly playing music detected in the background. However, no manual trigger was available. This update alters that: A tap on the lock screen shortcut now rapidly displays music titles and artists, ideal for catching that café melody before it disappears.

And that is not all. Google is working on adding a Quick Settings tile to Now Playing, implying deeper system-wide integration.

Canary Builds Are Powerful—But Risky

To get this early feature, you’ll need to flash your device to Android Canary. These builds are meant for developers and tech enthusiasts, not your daily driver, as they may contain serious bugs or unexpected issues. If stability matters to you, stay on the beta or stable release tracks. Google typically promotes promising Canary features once they’re ready.

Lock Screens Are About to Get Smarter

This shortcut anticipates future updates. Android 16 will support lock screen widgets, allowing you to access functions without unlocking your phone. The Quick Settings section is also being expanded with features such as HDR brightness, parental controls, and screen savers.

Still, the Now Playing shortcut stands out. It provides exquisite, on-device simplicity that improves daily use. For music lovers, this lock screen shortcut is a major way they will improve interacting with their lock screens.