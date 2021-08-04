News, Technology

YouTube Creators Can Now Make $10,000 Per Month Just For Making Shorts

YouTube is now supporting creators financially on a completely different level as the platform will now pay creators up to $10,000 per month in order to counter its competitor TikToks. Moreover, the company plans to pay $100 million throughout the year with the first batch of payments going out this month.

This fund inevitably means huge earnings for creators but there is a catch to this as the earnings will depend upon how many people view the shorts per month and the payouts will depend on where the creator’s audience is located.

Moreover, these shorts have to be original videos hence reuploaded videos or videos having watermarks will not count. As of now, the payments are available only in 10 regions including the US, UK, India, and Brazil however the payments will soon expand to other regions as well.

If you aren’t aware of YouTube shorts, these videos are basically 10-20 second short videos that do not run any advertisements and is an alternative way for users to consume content in a small amount of time and for creators to make profit.

