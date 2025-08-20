A Lahore court on Tuesday approved a four-day extension in the physical remand of Saadur Rehman, the YouTuber known as Ducky Bhai. He will remain in the custody of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency until August 23.

The investigator told the court that the accused was linked to an international gambling network and that more time was needed to complete the inquiry. Evidence gathered so far reportedly includes chat records and payment trails that investigators say connect him to gambling applications.

Ducky Bhai was taken into custody at Allama Iqbal International Airport on August 17 when his name was flagged on the provisional national identification list. He was produced before a magistrate and initially placed on a two-day remand. The agency then sought a longer period for questioning.

Impact and next steps

The case has drawn wide public attention because the accused has a large online following and because the inquiry touches on the wider issue of unregulated promotion of betting apps. The agency will present its findings when the remand ends, and the court will decide on further legal steps. YouTuber Ducky Bhai will be produced before the court again after the extended remand period.

This matter is unfolding, and official statements remain limited. Media reports say authorities are probing alleged financial gains and the role of promotional activity in drawing users to illegal platforms. Legal experts indicate that the investigation is expected to be completed, after which any formal charges will be made.