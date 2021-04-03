YouTubers now allowed to use abusive language without losing Demonetization

Navigating YouTube’s monetization rules can be a big headache for content creators, but YouTube expands its policies for profanity and sensitive content. Previously, YouTube allowed for light profanity like “hell” or “damn” in monetized videos. Now, though, YouTube will enable moderate profanity like in the first 30 seconds of a video, as well as infrequent strong obscenity and censored profanity (the f-word, etc.) further into the video, reports Gamespot.

In addition to expanded allowances for profanity, YouTube will let content creators monetize videos about “recreational drugs and drug-related content,” “documentary or news content that may include violent interactions with law enforcement,” and “controversial issues where non-graphic, objective discussions of controversial issues are present in the video.”

Creators will also be able to monetize more videos that feature adult themes “delivered through the context of humor,” such as romance and dating jokes. The site also provided more specific examples for content that cannot be monetized, including Adult content, harmful or dangerous acts, and firearms-related content.

“Based on creator and advertiser input, we’ve updated our guidelines to allow more content to become eligible for full monetization (green icon) while continuing to maintain advertiser industry standards,” YouTube said in a policy update on Tuesday.

These changes come as the United States continues to grapple with sensitive issues like police brutality and drug legalization, both of which may have pushed aspects of this policy change.

Earlier in 2020, YouTube had taken down 11.4 million videos between April and June because of violence.

Source: Gamespot

Read More: YouTube took down more violating content from their platform than ever: Community Guidelines Enforcement Report says