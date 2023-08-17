Zong, a Telecommunication network and a pioneering force in Pakistan, has established a crucial collaboration with the Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS) and initiated a transformative learning program in underprivileged areas of Pakistan.

Thai tactical collaboration is established to create a state-of-the-art digital laboratory at the FAS Noor Muhammad School in Karachi. The place is equipped with state-of-the-art computing setups d technology. The main aim is to enhance students’ technical skills and entry into the digital environment.

The project aims to educate young people by utilizing digital technology to establish employment opportunities for youth. Indeed, the initiative will help to empower youth to get the best employment opportunities.

Initially, the program will accommodate 91 candidates, having over half of the total as females. This initiative will create a central hub of digital education for Pakistan.

By initiating such opportunities for a multitude of computing assets and state-of-the-art educational instruments, Zong4G and HANDS are working together to cover the gap in digital accessibility. However, the program will give youthful intellects vital knowledge necessary in today’s digital era.

In an event, “GRASP, a distinguished charitable organization devoted to promoting beneficial change across diverse sectors, encompassing work, well-being, learning, facilities, and crisis handling, will collaborate with Zong 4G to propel its mission forward”. The two entities are dedicated and trying to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by collaborating on technology-infused solutions in their upcoming projects.

A representative from Zong 4G expressed his views and showed his excitement for this alliance. He stated, “Zong 4G is steadfast in utilizing technology for positive societal influence”.

“Our partnership with GRASP smoothly corresponds with our vision as we strive to empower the youth of Pakistan through education and digital proficiency. We strongly believe that this digital center will have a crucial role in shaping the futures of these young students.”

Dr.Ahmed Tanveer Sheikh, CEO of HANDS, second Thai feelings stating, “Our partnership with Zong 4G signifies a significant step in our ongoing efforts to uplift underprivileged communities.”

We aim to empower students to start their journeys into new territories and unlock their untapped potential by accepting and granting digital educational resources. In collaboration with Zong 4G, we are forging a more promising tomorrow for Pakistan.

Through this strategic partnership, HANDS and Zong 4G patterned in their collaborative quest for sustainable progress and creativity. By leveraging technology to extend digital opportunities, this step is positioned to create a transformative influence on the lives of the young generation and the entire nation.

