Zong 4G Launches IDD Mobily Bundles For Saudi Arabia During Hajj

As we know, hajj season is on, and pilgrims have started reaching Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj. Millions of people are performing Hajj this year, and it is essential to stay connected with their loved ones while in some other country.

In a world where staying connected is becoming more critical than ever, Zong 4G, Pakistan’s Leading Telecommunication Operator, has taken a step and is proud to set new benchmarks with its unparalleled service offerings.

Zong is revolutionizing mobile connectivity with its all-new affordable international calling bundles. The passion for creating meaningful connections reflects the company’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Zong always cares for their customers and tries to bring Advancements in its services to facilitate their customers. Keeping in mind the significance of seamless communication for those embarking on the scared journey of Hajj and yearning to stay connected with their loved ones, Zong 4G has brought an array of affordable International Direct Dialing (IDD) Saudi Arabia Mobile Bundles.



In addition, the promotion and service enable Zong 4G customers to avail of exclusive benefits offered by the company. Zong 4G provides the service at competitive rates when making calls to loved ones in Saudi Arabia on the Mobily network.

The package ensures that everyone who avails of the service should stay connected with the pilgrims throughout the Hajj season and beyond. Zong 4G recognizes the importance of reliable and affordable communication, especially during critical events such as Hajj and Umrah.

Hence, through the IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Bundles, Zong 4G enables customers to effortlessly remain connected with their family and friends through their exceptional service and share their precious moments.

Here we are listing the Bundle Packages along with their prices to make it easier for you to select

Bundle Name Eligibility Type Price Resources Validity IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Weekly Bundle Prepaid Rs. 100+Tax 15 Minutes 7 Days IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Weekly Bundle Prepaid Rs. 250+Tax 40 Minutes 7 Days IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Monthly Bundle Prepaid & Postpaid Rs. 500+Tax 90 Minutes 30 Days IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Monthly Bundle Prepaid & Postpaid Rs. 1000+Tax 200 Minutes

It is important to mention it here that the bundles are only eligible for Mobily Network.

Zong 4G always care for its customers and try to bring packages that makes the users life easy. Additionally, to offering convenience and ease of access,Zong 4G stands out in terms of competitive rates.

Moreover, customers can enjoy the most lucrative rates available in the market. The rates offered by the company guarantees cost-effective communication with their loved ones. The official spokesperson for Zong 4G stated that,”we are committed to delivering exceptional services and ensuring that customers can stay connected globally”.

The IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Bundles depicts the dedication in providing seamless connectivity solutions for individuals performing Hajj and wants to stay in touch with their loved ones.

Alas, for further details users can easily contact Zong helpline or Zong 4G website for details about the IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Bundles. Moreover, you can also dial *6911# to subscribe or via My Zong App.

Read more:

Zong to Cooperate With Pakistan’s IT Ministry For 5G Launch in Pakistan

Network Experience Awards Q2 2022: Zong Wins Majority in 4 Categories