Zong 4G Partners with District Authorities in Baluchistan to fight COVID-19

In the wake of a global pandemic, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication network, Zong 4G has announced a partnership with the provincial Government of Balochistan to collaboratively fight the Covid-19 challenges and to create awareness about it through an SMS based campaign.

Through the widest network of Pakistan, Zong 4G’s awareness activity will reach out to the citizens of the remote areas of Balochistan via an SMS service, urging them to take all precautions and measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The campaign is targeted for Quetta, Pishin and Chaman. Over 2.5 million free-of-cost messages have so far been disseminated as part of the partnership. These awareness messages will not only educate people about the symptoms of Covid-19 but also equip them with the details about government helplines from where they can get reliable information on how to protect themselves.

“As the largest, widest and fastest 4G network of the country, Zong 4G believes that it is critical to continuously remind people and to encourage them to be even more careful in the coming days. We are closely working with both federal and provincial governments, along with their requisite execution arms, and are extending all possible support to help Pakistan fight this pandemic”, said the company spokesperson

“The fight against the virus can only be won if we all individually and collectively realize our responsibilities. Zong 4G is doing its utmost in educating the citizens and ensuring that the citizens are equipped with reliable and factual information and we will continue working and supporting the people of Pakistan.”

Zong 4G has already partnered with UNICEF Pakistan, NDMA, PRCS, SIUT, Indus Hospital, NiH and HEC.

