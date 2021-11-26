Zong signs MOU with SCO for digitalizing AJK & GB

Leading the digital innovation in the country, Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading cellular and digital services provider has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Special Communication Organization (SCO), in a bid to work in a step towards the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan. In a major development to offer their mutual subscribers a seamless and faster connectivity experience across the AJK & GB.

Through mutual collaboration, Zong and SCO will expand the network across the length and breadth of the AJK & GB to provide unmatched experiences to the customers. Along with SCO having unmatched coverage area in AJK/GB, and preferred business partner, Zong 4G will ensure the development of a state-of-the-art system by utilizing the new technologies in optimizing processes for network expansion and higher efficiency. With the company’s extensive experience in Mobile services and SCO`s remarkable infrastructure, our mutual customers will be served with the most advance and reliable services across the country and especially in the AJK&GB region.

“We can confidently claim to have the most advanced network, providing cutting-edge mobile services to its valued consumers in the AJK&GB region,” stated Maj Gen Muhammad Shahid Sideeq, DG -SCO. “Zong is a highly innovative telecommunications firm in Pakistan leading the country’s ICT-powered digital transformation. I am confident that the biggest beneficiaries of this collaboration are going to be the people of AJK & GB.” “Our strategic cooperation benefits both partners and, more significantly, the people of AJK & GB,” stated Wang Hua, Chairman & CEO Zong 4G. “This agreement will ensure that resource-sharing benefits both enterprises and that the public receives superior products and services, improving their quality of life. The partnership, which aligns well with our vision of Digital Pakistan, is a huge testament to our care for AJK & GB community and our commitment to meeting their ever-changing connectivity needs.”

In September, Zong (CMPak) emerged as the highest bidder for the 1800 MHz spectrum auction for Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Earlier this month, Zong launched its LTE services in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, achieving exceptional results in user speed and traffic. Zong’s LTE testing in the region was recently completed with the throughput experience improving up to 10-20 Mbps depending upon backhaul capacity across AJK and its various districts.

SCO being the most reliable partner of ZONG having cutting edge technology in remote areas of AJK & GB and ZONG being the leader of digital transformation, together this partnership is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing unparalleled services to its customers.