Zoom will be adding close captions for all free accounts

Zoom is officially releasing support for all its free accounts this fall to enhance accessibility within the service. Primarily, this feature will allow users to add convert their speech into captions for other people to view.

This is a huge addition to the service as millions of industries and sectors are willing to shift to digital tools to accelerate productivity. According to the company, if users wish to access the closed caption feature on an early basis they request manually to access to the Live Transcription feature via a Google form which you can find here.

However, this isn’t exactly a new feature as the company had offered live AI-powered captions to its paid accounts but this time the company is offering the same feature to even the free accounts of Zoom users. This is a huge time saver for hosts who had to create their own captions or use third-party services to generate closed captions.

Currently, this Live Transcription feature is only available in English. The feature will soon expand to other languages to further create a sense of inclusiveness.