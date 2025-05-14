1 Lakh Laptops to Be Distributed Under Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme (Phase IV)

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, chaired the second meeting of the special committee for the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme (Phase IV) in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by several prominent figures, including Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan; Federal Minister for Public Affairs, Rana Mubashir Iqbal; Balochistan’s Minister for Education, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani; Former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman; Former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Murtaza Javed Abbasi; and Former Senator, Nehal Hashmi.

Dr. Siddiqui emphasized that empowering the youth with digital tools is essential for national development. “The youth are both the present and the future of Pakistan. The Prime Minister’s initiative to distribute laptops will not only boost economic growth but also enable young Pakistanis to become productive members of society,” he said.

During the briefing, it was revealed that 100,000 laptops will be distributed initially, with the potential to expand the number to 500,000 laptops in future phases. Provincial representatives have been actively involved in formulating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the fair and transparent disbursement of the laptops.

Dr. Siddiqui affirmed that all necessary measures are being taken to meet the scheme’s deadlines. He also expressed optimism about the nation’s potential to capitalize on the current positive momentum and turn it into meaningful progress.